Recruitment intensifying early for 2024 Florida tailback Jordan Lyle

Jordan Lyle is a name to know within the Class of 2024.

The St. Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) tailback has already seen his recruitment intensify considerably, despite the fact that college coaches cannot initiate any talks with him until June 15.

While he already has no shortage of options, it seems a safe bet to assume that more of the same is in store for the 6-foot-0, 190-pounder.

In the limited chances he has had to speak with coaches so far, his versatility is a talking point that comes up often.

“Most coaches, they’ll hear about me and they’ll come down to check me out," Lyle said. "They see potential. They see a speedy, power back that can make some moves in the open field. I feel like personally, I’ve got it all: speed, power, agility, and (coaches) see it, too.”

Last season, Lyle took 34 handoffs for 225 yards and two scores.

While not the juiciest stat line, Lyle nonetheless got his feet wet as a sophomore, helping St. Thomas Aquinas win a Florida Class 7A state title, the Raiders' third straight dating back to 2019.

Additionally, Lyle was not a full health for the entirety of the season.

Looking ahead to his upcoming junior campaign with the Raiders, Lyle is playing with a chip on his shoulder.

“I’m ready to ball out," he said. "Last season, I got hurt a little bit after spring and it kind of messed up my season, so this year I’m coming back better than ever for a redemption year. I see it as me trying to be great, trying to take my team as far as I can — a state championship and a national championship, that’s what we’re shooting for.”