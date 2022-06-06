Recruitment heating up for Denver (George Washington) ATH Silas Evans III

As the current 2023 recruiting cycle continues, Colorado has increased its pursuit of numerous in-state prospects.

The Buffs' targeting of players out of Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village has been well-documented; EDGE Blake Purchase, receiver Ismael Cisse, offensive lineman Hank Zilinskas and outside linebacker Logan Brantley are all 2023 Bruins prospect who have received offers from CU so far.

More recently, another Centennial State standout picked up an offer from the Buffs: George Washington (Denver) athlete Silas Evans III.

Evans plays both safety and wide receiver for the Patriots. Last fall, as a junior, he led the team in both receiving yards (468) and touchdowns (8).

Oregon State, Colorado State and UNC have offered him, in addition to CU, while programs such as Harvard, Princeton and Wyoming have been in communication with him, as well.

Karl Dorrell and safeties coach Brett Maxie have been his primary points of contact in Boulder, while in terms of how he'd be envisioned to fit into Colorado's program, that remains more open-ended.

Currently, Colorado State is the lone program after him as a wide receiver. The Beavers, Bears and Buffs see him as an athlete at the moment.

“What (Dorrell and Maxie) told me is I could play both," he said. "They told me what I could do is start my freshman year as a safety and if I don’t like it, I can always switch to receiver. It’s a question I get a lot, but it doesn’t matter to me — I just want to play.”