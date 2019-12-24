While Colorado fans are likely to view this with an unmistakeable frown on their faces, the truth of the matter here is twofold: firstly, Colorado is very much still a horse in this race. Secondly, and frankly, get used to this kind of situation. It should be seen as the tip of the iceberg in terms of what the Buffaloes will have to deal with and fight through in the near future and beyond.

News broke today that Colorado four-star commit Ashaad Clayton , the only verbally committed player in the Class of 2020 to not sign an NLI on Dec. 18 (not counting incoming blueshirt commit Jayle Stacks , had penciled in an OV to Florida, slated for late January.

The backstory regarding my first point as to why Colorado obviously is still a strong contender to receive an eventual NLI from Clayton can be found here. This NOLA.com article from the second week of December outlines the rough multi-month stretch Clayton endured from May through mid-October.

Summing up, Clayton required meniscus surgery at the end of this past May. The aftermath of that surgery saw his scholarship offer list plummet from over 60 to less than five.

Clayton, who hails from New Orleans, had much interest in committing to the home-state LSU Tigers over the summer, but due to lingering worries about his injury, he was essentially turned down.

It doesn't take much insight to get a sense of what Clayton must have been feeling: bitterness, resentment, fear — the list goes on, but watching big-name programs yank scholarships without empathy or hesitation due to that surgery no doubt must have caused a flux of emotion within Clayton.

Mel Tucker and the Buffaloes moved in with an offer right around the time Clayton had began to prove that his injury and surgery were things of the past and not cause for continued concern. He OV'd to Boulder the weekend of Nov. 9 and committed to Colorado on the 11th.

Here's what Tucker had to say about a big part of his recruiting philosophy on Dec. 18 when introducing the Buffaloes' Class of 2020:

"You can't fake being all in, or being authentic, or caring about players, or caring about academics, or caring about education, and making these guys the best that they can be. That's not something that you can fake, and a lot of these guys will tell you that."

"Their Mom will tell you, their Dad will tell you, the kid will tell you, 'Hey, what stood out about Colorado is that they were real. We trust these guys.' The recruiting process is all about building trust. We always do what we say we're going to do and we proved that to these players during the recruiting process."

It's on that note that the Buffaloes should still be seen as strong contenders to hang onto Clayton — they were real with him, recruited him the right way, and showed him love as a young man and asset during a time where many other programs were seemingly doing the opposite.