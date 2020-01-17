Matt McChesney owns, operates and serves as head coach at Six Zero Strength + Fitness, an elite, 12,000 square-foot training facility in Centennial. McChesney was Colorado's first commit in the Class of 2000 and went on to become a Buffaloes team captain while earning an all-Big 12 honorable mention from the AP as a senior in 2004. He then went on to enjoy a six-year career in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. McChesney in his career at Six Zero has helped develop some of the creme of the crop in terms of homegrown Colorado football players. Pupils of McChesney's include CU commits Carson Lee, Kaden Dudley, Anthony Costanzo and many, many more in-state talent. Thus, with his aficionado-level knowledge with respects to recruiting in the state of Colorado, CUSportsNation turned to McChesney for his insight on how the Buffaloes thus far under Mel Tucker have done in-state and the direction of CU's program moving forward, with a lens focusing on keeping Colorado recruits home.

Matt McChesney at Six Zero Strength + Fitness in Centennial (Matt McChesney / Siz Zero Strength + Fitness)

Question: You recently hosted the likes of Mel Tucker and Chris Kapilovic at Six Zero. How'd the meeting go and what'd you guys discuss? Matt McChesney: “Everybody else was in the meeting. I met with (Tucker), (Kapilovic), (director of player personnel) Geoff (Martzen), (offensive coordinator Jay) (Johnson), (corners coach Travares) Tillman — everybody. We were in there for about 90 minutes and it was awesome. I focus on my guys obviously, but we talked about everybody. A lot of the time, and I don’t just say this to say it, but they ask me straight: ‘do you work with this kid or not?’ and a lot of the time when I say no, they’re like ‘wow,’ and shake their heads. One thing we’re focusing on (at Six Zero) is development. Every kid needs to develop, but every single kid in Colorado is severely behind the eight ball, so anybody that I can help mentally and physically progress so that they’re more responsible and more of a leader when they walk in (to college), that’s less work that the coaches have to do.”

Question: Does the fact that Tucker and a big chunk of his staff are in your office, coming to you for input and advice about various in-state guys, is that a testament to how seriously they're taking recruiting within the Centennial State? Matt McChesney: “I’m not going to sit here and act like coach Mac and (Darrin) Chiaverini and everybody on the old staff didn’t try (to recruit in-state). They all came down — Klayton Adams was in my gym all the time — I’ll say that they didn’t listen. When Wisconsin came in, for example, and I didn’t really know the guys from Wisconsin, it was like a business meeting. It wasn’t like it was (on Thursday with Tucker) where we’re sitting there, man to man, talking. I’m not watching what I say. It’s coach’s conversation — that’s what it’s supposed to be like. There’s no tension. I would say that (Tucker’s staff) is more responsive. When I say to them ‘you cannot let this kid get out of the state’ and they ask my opinion on where he’s going to fit, I give it to them and it seems like they’re listening. They moved on Dudley, they moved on Costanzo, they’re going to move on a couple other kids that I’m not going to talk about. But it was a very productive conversation. It was extremely give and take. I sat there and asked bluntly what these kids need to do to even get on their board. For so long, and we’ve talked about this too, CU has (been far from competitive) for 10 years. I was a senior captain on the last team that won a bowl game — that’s not good. I’m 40. That sucks, so (Tucker and Co.) also have to remember that the in-state kids that watched us suck for so long, some of them just want to get out of here. We have to identify the correct ones and then make sure that they do not get out of Colorado. If you look at the last decade, and some of the guys we’ve let leave, you could put together an All-Pro team.”