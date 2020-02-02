News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-02 10:13:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Recently offered Georgia LB has family history with Tyson Summers

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

This past Thursday, 2021 three-star OLB Martez Thrower of Rochelle, Georgia, picked up an offer from Colorado, good for his sixth in total. The offer seems to be somewhat calculated on the part of ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}