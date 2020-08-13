CUSportsNation - Reactions: Jordan Berry re-opens recruitment

Reactions: Jordan Berry re-opens recruitment
Class of 2020 signee and three-star defensive tackle Jordan Berry announced on Twitter Thursday night that he was re-opening his recruitment.
The main implication that comes with the Buffs being without Berry's services in the future is that it leaves Colorado with a bit of a gap in the interior DL depth department moving forward.
Due to unforseen circumstances I will not be attending the University of Colorado. My recruitment is open.— jordanberry40 (@jordanberry40) August 13, 2020
With him exiting the fold for the Buffs, the Class of 2020 essentially is a dud in terms of bringing in any viable depth at defensive tackle and the interior defensive line.
Berry was the only such DT that signed with the Class of 2020 and although Colorado does have a healthy amount of players already on roster at the aforementioned spot, the DL is not a position group you can afford to not recruit for an entire class.
Before we look ahead to the implications of Berry's departure has in 2021 and beyond, it's worth looking at the Buffs' interior defensive line corps here and now.
|Player
|Position
|Year
|Snaps played in 2019
|
Jayden Simon
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
0
|
Lloyd Murray, Jr.
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
33
|
Austin Williams
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Sophomore
|
190
|
Na'im Rodman
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Sophomore
|
314
|
Jalen Sami
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Sophomore
|
411
|
Janaz Jordan
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Junior
|
217
|
Nico Magri
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Junior
|
Special Teams only
As of right now, Colorado will bring in no reinforcements to buttress the interior defensive linemen already on roster.
With that being said, already within the Class of 2021 have the Buffs looked to compensate for the misfire in 2020. Two defensive tackles currently are verbal commits; Ryan Williams, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect from Pearland (Shadow Creek) TX and Tyas Martin, a three-star recruit from Jacksonville (Jacksonville) AR.
Williams won a Texas Class 6A state title last fall with the Sharks, while Martin, who weighs in at 315 pounds and is 6-foot-4, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Arkansas for the 2021 class.
Additionally, Martin — if Colorado indeed can hang onto him and avoid prospective poachers and provocateurs looking to steal him away before Signing Day — is set to be the biggest DT the Buffaloes have brought in since Jalen Sami in 2017.
With 13 Class of 2021 commits, Colorado is likely looking at a half dozen scholarships left for this class at the maximum.
With that being said, there has been evidence on the recruiting trail that the Buffs are not done yet in terms of trying to bring in more interior DL talent.
In particular, CU has been after three-star DT Ike Iwunnah, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound prospect from Garland (Lakeview Centennial) TX.
Iwunnah recently named the Buffs along with Baylor and Texas as the three schools coming after him the hardest.
While it may prove difficult to pluck Iwunnah out of the Lone Star State, especially given the recent extension of the NCAA-mandated recruiting dead period, but CU's pursuit of Iwunnah indicates that Chris Wilson and Co. are actively looking for additional 2021 reinforcements in the trenches.