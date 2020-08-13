CUSportsNation - Reactions: Jordan Berry re-opens recruitment

Class of 2020 signee and three-star defensive tackle Jordan Berry announced on Twitter Thursday night that he was re-opening his recruitment. The main implication that comes with the Buffs being without Berry's services in the future is that it leaves Colorado with a bit of a gap in the interior DL depth department moving forward.

Former Colorado commit Jordan Berry, three-star 2020 DT from Harbor City, Calif. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Due to unforseen circumstances I will not be attending the University of Colorado. My recruitment is open.

‼️‼️ — jordanberry40 (@jordanberry40) August 13, 2020

Berry posted to Twitter that "Due to unforeseen circumstances I will not be attending the University of Colorado. My recruitment is open." With him exiting the fold for the Buffs, the Class of 2020 essentially is a dud in terms of bringing in any viable depth at defensive tackle and the interior defensive line. Berry was the only such DT that signed with the Class of 2020 and although Colorado does have a healthy amount of players already on roster at the aforementioned spot, the DL is not a position group you can afford to not recruit for an entire class. Before we look ahead to the implications of Berry's departure has in 2021 and beyond, it's worth looking at the Buffs' interior defensive line corps here and now.

Colorado's Interior Defensive Linemen Player Position Year Snaps played in 2019 Jayden Simon Defensive Tackle Redshirt Freshman 0 Lloyd Murray, Jr. Defensive Tackle Redshirt Freshman 33 Austin Williams Defensive Tackle Sophomore 190 Na'im Rodman Defensive Tackle Sophomore 314 Jalen Sami Defensive Tackle Sophomore 411 Janaz Jordan Defensive Tackle Junior 217 Nico Magri Defensive Tackle Junior Special Teams only

