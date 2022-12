As news broke Saturday that "Coach Prime" was indeed coming to Colorado, the Buffs community erupted on social media in support of the headline-stealing hire of new football coach Deion Sanders.

Many former CU football and basketball players sounded off on social media to share their thoughts.

Former wide receiver Laviska Shenault posted a picture of Sanders with yellow and black hearts on Instagram. Former women's basketball star Mya Hollingshed and former men's basketball stars Jabari Walker and Evan Battey chimed in as well.

"Letss goooo! Don't play with my emotions!!" Battey posted on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, here is a roundup of notable Twitter reactions Saturday -- we'll keep updating the list.

