Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona has consistently been one of the top programs in the state in recent years and running back Jaedon Matthews has played a key role on offense with the team. The three-star recruit has compiled several offers heading into the spring with schools such as Colorado, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Washington State and UNLV all entering the mix after his junior season.

That is in addition to offers from programs like Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Louisville, Vanderbilt and Kansas among others.

The offer from the Buffs came through in late January, and Matthews was recently able to get out on a visit to Boulder giving him an opportunity to get a better feel for the program.

"It was great," Matthews said. "The campus was nice and the facilities were close and easy to get to."