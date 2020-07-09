CUSportsNation - Rapport with QBs key for Dimitri Stanley and Colorado's wideouts

It should go without saying that whomever lands the starting QB gig this fall — be it Tyler Lyle, Sam Noyer or Brendon Lewis — will ultimately be lacking quality reps as a starter. That just comes with the territory of having an inexperienced quarterbacks room. Redshirt sophomore WR Dimitri Stanley had a lot of good stuff to relay when sharing his perspective on voluntary workouts and how the wide receivers have been going about their business. It would seem getting comfortable with the aforementioned signal callers has been a top priority.

Dimitri Stanley runs after a catch during the Buffs' 34-31 OT win over Nebraska on Sept. 7, 2019 (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

Per Stanley, things are much more structured and deeper than routine mundane drills. The players have gone about designing their own mini practices, and for Stanley and Colorado's corps of wide receivers, that has regularly involved running through the playbook and working directly with the Buffs' QBs. These practices blend position group-centered exercises with a more full offensive approach. “It’s been a healthy combination of both," Stanley said. "We actually have morning workouts that are comprised of players from every position. It’s about three or four different different groups plus the freshman group that came (via January enrollment). I’ve been able to see most of my (QBs) and work out with most of them." "Later in the day, like today around 6 o’clock, we have another little player-run practice that we’re doing, running around and going through plays — we’re trying not to skip a beat at all.” Stanley caught 29 passes for 312 yards and two scores last fall as a redshirt freshman and now, as the Buffs get settled into voluntary workouts, he looks at building rapport with the quarterbacks as a primary focus. "That’s going to be a big part — building chemistry with my quarterbacks especially since we don’t have many with a whole bunch of experience in a game," he said. "We’ve been building that chemistry and trying to make sure we’re connected and making plays together.” Of particular interest, Stanley said he's taking a lot of positive steps towards getting to know Lewis as a teammate, friend and potential starting signal caller. While fans and media alike got a good early glimpse into Lewis via the recruiting trail and then earlier this year in the weight room, when he turned some heads during lifts in January, Stanley has established more of a working relationship with him over the past few months.

