Deion Sanders and the Colorado recruiting staff wasted no time diving into the transfer portal -- again -- after his first season in Boulder. It was clear that if CU wanted to improve on its 4-8 record, it had to improve in multiple areas including up front and with the overall depth on the roster.

Colorado searched all over the country for upgrades at every position, and it addressed a multitude of needs with experienced talent. As it stands, more than half of the Buffs' projected starters this fall will be new faces on the squad as they transition into the Big 12.

Their new conference may not have the top-end talent that last year’s uber-talented Pac-12 possessed, but it will still be a deep league that will test the Buffs week in and week out. If they want to reach their lofty goals that Sanders and the rest of the team have set for Year 2, those newcomers are going to have to make a major impact.

Here is who we expect to be the five most impactful transfers that the Buffs brought in to bolster their team heading into 2024.