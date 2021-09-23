Ralphie V Update: 'Blackout' is enjoying retirement and in good health
Colorado fans were without question ecstatic when the Ralphie Handlers program announced shortly before the 2021 season-opener against UNC that Ralphie VI would be making her highly-anticipated debut as the Buffs prepared to host the Bears.
As Ralphie VI begins what will hopefully be a long career as Colorado's live mascot, her predecessor, Ralphie V, has been enjoying a well-earned retirement.
Ralphie V will turn 15 this upcoming October. She made her debut with the Buffaloes on Sept. 6, 2008, in an eventual 31-24 victory over Eastern Washington at Folsom Field, serving with the Handlers through late in the 2019 season, when she was retired around her 13th birthday.
As was relayed at the time by the Handlers, Ralphie V in no way suffered a decrease in energy and intensity as she got older.
In fact, her retirement was prompted by the complete opposite — 'Blackout' was running with such excitement and speed as the 2019 football season progressed that it was compromising the safety of her Handlers.
By the time she made her final lap around Folsom Field on Oct. 5, 2019, Ralphie V ended her 12-year career with the Buffs having led the football team 76 times in total; 65 runs came at Folsom Field, 10 were in Denver and she also appeared at the 2016 Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
Only the original Ralphie led Colorado out onto the gridiron in more games (78) over her 12-year career.
Now, with about two years of retirement under her belt, by all indications Ralphie V has been adapting well to her post-running days.
"We see her every day, we feed her, we clean up her pastures and make sure she's got food and water and everything she needs, but she really is enjoying her retirement," said Handlers Assistant Coach Colton Behr.
"Twelve years as Ralphie — no one has earned retirement more than her. She gets to eat her hay and her grain, lay in the sun, kick her tires around — she’s living a good life. I’m proud of her.”
While their exact location is among the best-kept secrets at the University of Colorado, Ralphie V and Ralphie VI reside at the same ranch, where they have separate pastures to provide plenty of room to roam around.
With the Handlers heading to their ranch multiple times a week to practice with Ralphie VI, 'Blackout' is never more than a stone's throw away.
For the upperclassmen within the program, checking in on their old companion is something they look forward to.
"I did get to run with Ralphie V," said senior Handler Savannah Spakes, who studies integrative physiology at CU. "My rookie season was her second-to-last season, so I feel like I do have a relationship with her. I love getting to see her when we go to the ranch."
"She is doing great. I think she definitely is enjoying retirement. It’s always funny when we get ready to leave (with Ralphie VI), she’s looking over at us and being like, ‘I think that’s my trailer that you're putting that buffalo into.' But she is eating her hay and enjoying her days laying in the sun and totally being a buffalo, which I think she definitely deserves after her many years here at CU."
Ensuring that the Ralphies are comfortable and healthy for the entirety of their lives is something the Handlers take immense pride in.
Thus, taking care of Ralphie V remains high on the priority list for them, despite their multitude of other responsibilities.
That said, Ralphie V has proven to be far from needy in retirement.
"Ralphie V has always been more independent," Handlers Program Manager Taylor Stratton said. "She loves to have her back scratched and all that kind of stuff, but she’ll walk away from you when she’s done and wants to be by herself, which is completely fine."
"We’re there to offer enrichment when she’s interested, not the other way around."
Ralphie V won't be making anymore public appearances now that she's entered retirement, but admirers of the Handlers program and CU fans alike will be happy to hear she is in good health and spirits.
"She’s doing great," said junior Handler Wes Weber, a marketing/business analytics double major at CU. "She has adapted to retirement like a buffalo should and every time we’re out at the ranch to see VI, we see V, so she’s happy as can be living life."
"We go over to see her and give her some scratches — some days she comes over to say hi, other days she doesn’t. She’s got moods just like all of us, but she’s doing great — happy and healthy for sure.”
The Ralphie Handlers program is entirely donation-funded. To support them, and in doing so, support both Ralphie V and Ralphie VI, click here.