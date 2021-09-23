Ralphie V Update: 'Blackout' is enjoying retirement and in good health

Colorado fans were without question ecstatic when the Ralphie Handlers program announced shortly before the 2021 season-opener against UNC that Ralphie VI would be making her highly-anticipated debut as the Buffs prepared to host the Bears. As Ralphie VI begins what will hopefully be a long career as Colorado's live mascot, her predecessor, Ralphie V, has been enjoying a well-earned retirement.

Ralphie V, called 'Blackout' by her Handlers, is seen at a ranch outside of San Antonio, Texas, before she led the Buffs onto the field for the 2016 Valero Alamo Bowl (Courtesy of the Ralphie Handlers)

Ralphie V will turn 15 this upcoming October. She made her debut with the Buffaloes on Sept. 6, 2008, in an eventual 31-24 victory over Eastern Washington at Folsom Field, serving with the Handlers through late in the 2019 season, when she was retired around her 13th birthday. As was relayed at the time by the Handlers, Ralphie V in no way suffered a decrease in energy and intensity as she got older. In fact, her retirement was prompted by the complete opposite — 'Blackout' was running with such excitement and speed as the 2019 football season progressed that it was compromising the safety of her Handlers. By the time she made her final lap around Folsom Field on Oct. 5, 2019, Ralphie V ended her 12-year career with the Buffs having led the football team 76 times in total; 65 runs came at Folsom Field, 10 were in Denver and she also appeared at the 2016 Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Only the original Ralphie led Colorado out onto the gridiron in more games (78) over her 12-year career. Now, with about two years of retirement under her belt, by all indications Ralphie V has been adapting well to her post-running days. "We see her every day, we feed her, we clean up her pastures and make sure she's got food and water and everything she needs, but she really is enjoying her retirement," said Handlers Assistant Coach Colton Behr. "Twelve years as Ralphie — no one has earned retirement more than her. She gets to eat her hay and her grain, lay in the sun, kick her tires around — she’s living a good life. I’m proud of her.”

Ralphie V leads the Buffaloes onto Folsom Field on Sept. 19, 2019, in what would end as a thrilling 34-31 overtime win over Nebraska (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)