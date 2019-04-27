Mel Tucker:

"Football is not a game of perfect. What I really wanted to see — I wanted to see guys compete, I wanted to see guys finish, I wanted to see guys strain [and] I wanted to see guys execute. We got that today."

Good points. Much concern could be derived regarding Steven Montez's performance (namely, the interceptions), the coverage by the first team DBs, the holes allowed by the first team front seven, etc...that said, the Spring Game shouldn't provide us with reason to jump ship or start sweating. The good far outweighed the bad on Saturday (more on that to come).

"We're looking for execution, we're looking for guys that are assignment-sound and that can execute under pressure."



"Assignment-sound" guys that made big impressions on Saturday had to include inside linebacker Jon Van Diest, who was second overall in the game with 9 tackles. He'd been battling this spring with Akil Jones for the starting inside slot opposite Nate Landman and he showed up in the Spring Game. JVD told me recently that this spring he's felt the healthiest since his ACL tear in Nov. of 2017. On that same note, how about Daniel Arias, who led all game participants with 2 TDs and 138 receiving yards...this team is deeper at WR than just Viska and K.D.

Tyson Summers:

On DB Mekhi Blackmon: "Mekhi has shown the ability to make plays. Mekhi has shown the ability to play at any different position for us. I've been very pleased with Mekhi all spring."

The San Mateo College juco transfer recorded 2 tackles Saturday with a pass breakup, earning praise from Summers as well as Tucker. The secondary got some heat in the aftermath of the Spring Game for allowing five completions of 30-plus yards, but for all intents and purposes, Blackmon has shown great promise in being able to be a reliable DB for CU in 2019.

"We were never really able to put together, defensively I felt like, a Monday, Wednesday and Friday where we really held out standard the way it needed to be. One day a week we weren't able to meet our standard."

Love this quote from Summers, because at the end of the day, he's not hiding the reality of things for CU's defense. New coaches, new systems, younger players being introduced into more demanding roles...all of that is breeding ground for inconsistency, especially during Spring drills. Nothing wrong with calling out your guys. I think Tyson Summers will be the foot solider and bulldog that, despite good intentions, DJ Eliot simply never was.

Jay Johnson:

"In the previous 14 days, I don't think we'd had a turnover. Today, the first one started, and then the next one went and that's what happens in a game sometimes...we've got a long ways to go but we've made some progress."

Again, the Spring Game is not the time to start stressing out and worrying solely based on the performances of players in the scrimmage. Steven Montez is battle-tested and entering his senior campaign. While that's certainly not bulletproof armor for avoiding making mistakes in the regular season, his 2-pick day shouldn't be over-analyzed. No one should be starting come Aug. 30 vs. CSU but him. Did he make bad plays and reads at times? Yes. But we've all seen the greatness he's capable of. Don't stress too hard over his performance at the Spring Game.

"I was really excited with Daniel Arias, who made a bunch of nice plays. Looked like Maurice Bell and then obviously Jaren Mangham came in...we've got a really good nucleus of skilled kids, young kids, who are doing a really nice job."

Arias was just fun to watch this afternoon. As Johnson alluded to later during his post-game interview, he made a number of solid blocks during run / downfield support, as well. Mangham finished with 149 yards on just 12 carries. The 2019 Buffaloes' starting tailback will be the most inexperienced starter preceding the Mike MacIntyre era — I'm not worried. I think Deion Smith, Mangham, Alex Fontenot, Jarek Broussard and Co. will be more than sufficient to provide CU with a solid ground attack.

Maurice Bell was second Saturday with 6 receptions as well as 129 yards. He's emerging as a frontrunner to be Colorado's punt returner, as well. Excited to see more from him.

Steven Montez:

Montez looked off at times on Saturday, throwing two picks on 23-of-44 passing to go along with 287 yards and two TD. Despite some blunders, CU's senior QB didn't despair post-Spring game.

On his receivers other than Viska and K.D.: Tony Brown's a great player...Dimitri [Stanley] is playing great football and then you go out there today and see Daniel Arias and Maurice Bell, and they absolutely have themselves a day. I think we're very deep and we've got alot of guys that know how to play football and run routes...they're doing all the right things.

On how he's building relationships with the above players: "Whenever you come into the Indoor Practice Facility and it's just us, and we're the only ones in there, that's when you develop that relationship and that chemistry with those guys that you don't really throw too much in practices."

Former Buffs QBs coach Kurt Roper told me last summer that witnessing the extent that Montez goes through to form working relationships with his WRs was reminiscent of what he witnessed from Peyton and Eli Manning, both of whom Roper was a coach for in his career. Montez had said how he used to run endless parking lot routes with (new Denver Bronco!!) Juwann Winfree, just to build up chemistry. While K.D. and Viska certainly will be seeing a lot of balls, anticipate the rest of Cu's WR crew to be ready when called upon, in part due to the work they and Steven Montez have put in to get to know each other on the gridiron.