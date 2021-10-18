Quincy Allen, off of crutches following hip surgery, settling into rehab

Back near the end of September, Tad Boyle 's Buffaloes took a preseason hit when news , broken by the Boulder Daily Camera's Pat Rooney, surfaced that freshman guard/forward Quincy Allen would miss the entirety of the 2021-2022 campaign following hip surgery.

Allen, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound prospect from Washington, D.C., was a former four-star standout at the Maret School, earning Washington, D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year honors his senior season after averaging 22.3 points and 10.3 boards per game.

One of three blue chip recruits, along with center Lawson Lovering and guard K.J. Simpson, to sign with CU's Class of 2021, Allen saw his practice time over the summer limited due to the hip ailment that eventually required surgery.

His absence this upcoming season, combined with the abrupt departure of graduate transfer Mason Faulkner earlier in the summer, who de-committed from Colorado and ultimately joined Louisville, leaves Boyle with 11 healthy scholarship players (four freshmen, five sophomores, two seniors).

As the Buffaloes inch closer to their season-opener Nov. 9 at home vs. Montana State, Allen has been splitting his time between observing practices at the CU Events Center and rehabbing his hip at the UCHealth Champions Center.

With Allen set to take a redshirt this season, Boyle hopes he can make the most of it by being observant and learning what he can, despite being unable to suit up.

"I think that’s the challenge that Quincy has for himself but it’s also a challenge that we have to take on as coaches, to keep him mentally engaged," Boyle said. "Because the physical reps, he can’t get those right now — we know that — for the next eight months."

"But he can get mental reps and that’s what he has to do. That’s a combination of Quincy taking that on as a challenge individually but it’s also up to us as coaches and trainers to keep him engaged.”