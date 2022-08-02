As quarterbacks are always prominently in the spotlight, it was only appropriate for Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout to face the media first Tuesday as Colorado held its first practice of fall camp.

For that matter, it also might be the position with the most questions for the Buffaloes entering the 2022 season.

First and foremost, who will be the starter? How much has incumbent Brendon Lewis improved from last year? Who ready physically is J.T. Shrout after missing last season due to injury?

Not all questions can be answered on Day 1 of camp, of course, but the QBs provided some initial insights as the Buffs got underway.

After enduring a season ending knee injury during camp last year, Shrout had his first full practice without limitations.

“He’s back to normal,” coach Karl Dorrell said. “He made a play today and he got all excited -- ‘Oh man, I love football' -- because he missed it. … It hurts when you miss a year because you really appreciate all the work that goes into it.”