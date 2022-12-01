True freshman Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal after his first season with the Buffs.

McCown participated in the quarterback carousel this season and provided a spark to former head coach Karl Dorrell’s dismal offense early on in the season when neither J.T. Shrout nor Brendon Lewis could capitalize.

He came in during the final five minutes of the Minnesota game and threw for more yards than Shrout (24) and Lewis (14) combined for a total 52 yards. From there, Dorrell ran with McCown, giving him the starting job against UCLA, Arizona and Cal. In those games, McCown completed 57 of 100 passes for 600 yards.

McCown absorbed a hard hit against Cal. Shrout came in for the rest of the game and helped the Buffs obtain their first win of the season.

Shrout kept the starting position for the rest of the season as McCown remained on the bench and participated in practice. McCown was able to preserve his redshirt as he only played in four games.



