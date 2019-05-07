QB Brendon Lewis 'loved' OV to CU but is still considering final decision
Melissa, Texas native and 3-star QB Brendon Lewis came to the University of Colorado over the weekend on an official visit. While he said he '"loved it," he appears to be taking his time in his dec...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news