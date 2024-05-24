Colorado came into this offseason knowing that it needed to address the defensive side of the ball at all three levels after that side let it down multiple times during a Pac-12 slide to finish 2023. The Buffs did just that, adding a multitude of experienced, proven players at all three levels to improve the squad. But how many of those players will actually have a major impact this fall?
Let's take a look at what the CU depth chart could look like on defense when the season kicks off in August.
Defensive Tackle
1. Chidozie Nwankwo (Senior)
2. Shane Cokes (Senior)
3. Taurean Carter (Senior)
4. Rayyan Buell (Senior)
5. Amari McNeill (Redshirt Junior)
6. Tawfiq Thomas (Junior)
7. Anquin Barnes (Redshirt Junior)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.