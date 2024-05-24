Colorado came into this offseason knowing that it needed to address the defensive side of the ball at all three levels after that side let it down multiple times during a Pac-12 slide to finish 2023. The Buffs did just that, adding a multitude of experienced, proven players at all three levels to improve the squad. But how many of those players will actually have a major impact this fall?

Let's take a look at what the CU depth chart could look like on defense when the season kicks off in August.