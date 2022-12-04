Currently ranked fourth in the Pac-12 for the 2023 recruiting class, new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is expected to make a lot of noise pulling top talents to Boulder. California three-star 2024 receiver Daijon Calimon committed to CU on Saturday, and on Sunday he landed Rivals100 receiver Winston Watkins Jr. out of Florida.

Dieon Sanders’ ties to the Fort Myers (Fla.) area was a big draw for Watkins.

“Coach Sanders is my guy,” Watkins said. "We are from the same city. He is a big inspiration to me. We know a lot of the same people. We were fortunate to make it out. Why not get with him and take over college football.”

Saturday was a busy day for coach Sanders. He was named Colorado’s new head coach and won a SWAC championship for Jackson State (43-24). That’s also when Watkins committed.

“He told me he was going to Colorado before everyone else knew,” Watkins shared. “He told me a couple of days ago. I was considering playing for him already at JSU, but I wanted to play D-I. I talked to him before his championship game, I told him then. Once he went D-I, I knew I would go with him.”

Prime Time was already giving a motivational talk to his future player.

“He was like let’s do this,” Watkins said. "He wanted a super star, and he got one. He said were getting the show on the road and we will build a legacy there.”

When Watkins enrolls at Colorado, he will not be the only super star coach Sanders has recruited who will be there.

“I’ve talked to Travis (Hunter) and Shedeur (Sanders), they are all going,” Watkins shared.

The four-star IMG Academy receiver was previously committed to Texas A&M from Dec. 20, 2021, to Nov. 18.