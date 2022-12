Prime Time is coming to Boulder, and we have a special deal for all new subscribers.

Get the first year of a new annual subscription for just $22 -- that's just $1.83 a month for the first year!

Join us as we chronicle the Deion Sanders Era at Colorado, the impact of his hire on recruiting leading up to National Signing Day later this month and through the transfer portal, his arrival, press conference and much more.

Get access to our premium Buff Nation message board as we discuss all aspects of this huge news.

Just use this line and promo code PRIMECU -- the offer is good through Dec. 15!