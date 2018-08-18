CUSportsNation.com

BOULDER — It has become an annual rite of fall camp — and every year, the news is greeted by a raucous celebration from the Colorado Buffaloes.

Friday night, CU coach Mike MacIntyre continued the tradition by awarding scholarships to three walk-on players before the Buffs' scrimmage under the Folsom Field lights. Earning scholarships were senior defensive back/special teams standout Daniel Talley, junior kicker Davis Price and redshirt freshman tight end Brady Russell.

All three are products of Colorado high schools. Talley played at Regis, Price is from Evergreen and Russell played at Fossil Ridge in Fort Collins.

"All three of those guys play for us, they contribute and it's exciting to give them scholarships," MacIntyre said. " They're all three Colorado kids, they love the University of Colorado, they love the state of Colorado and they bleed it. I'm excited about helping them because they help us. This is always one of my highlights, to give a kid a scholarship."

Talley, who played his first season of college ball at CSU-Pueblo before making the decision to transfer to CU and walk on, was third on the team last season in special teams points. He had six tackles on special teams and four knockdown or springing blocks on kickoff returns, as well as recording one tackle and a sack from his safety spot.

"He's a great young man," MacIntyre said. "He has played well for us on special teams, and this year he's starting on three different special teams. He's a great senior leader and earned the right to have a scholarship."

Price, who last year handled kickoff duties, had 40 touchbacks in 65 kickoffs last year, as the opponents' average starting field position after kickoffs in 2017 was just shy of the 20-yard line. He has also kicked field goals for the Buffs, and in 2016, made a 54-yard attempt on his first try (against Oregon State), the longest in the nation that season by a freshman as well as a CU freshman record.

"I can't even explain it — I've been waiting for this for so long, and working so hard for it, it just feels great," Price said. "I was totally surprised. I was hoping I was on the list but there's never any way to tell until your name pops up."

Russell, the nephew of former Buffs great Matt Russell, has quickly worked his way up the depth chart after spending his true freshman season working on the scout team.

"Brady has done a phenomenal job," MacIntyre said. "He's playing tight end for us, he plays on three different special teams and he's a really, really good football player. He weighs 255 pounds and can run. He's earned it."

After the scrimmage, Russell was still all smiles as his teammates continued to congratulate him.

"I was really surprised, to be honest," Russell said. "It was really overwhelming. All my teammates came up and started celebrating with me and I got to break the team down (out of the team huddle). It was tough to process but at the same time, it's wonderful feeling. it's a goal I've had for a long time."

For Russell, the financial assistance will be a big boost for the next four years.

"Having to pinch money, crunch numbers and try to make things work when you're going to school is tough," he said. "Now having free school is going to help me out a lot. It will help me with football because now I won't have to work outside of football and find little jobs to pay all my tuition and stuff and still try to do all the conditioning and weight room stuff. It's going to be great all around."

