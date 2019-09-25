For Rakestraw, showing what he's been working on in practice in on game day has been rewarding.

In his first start last Saturday vs. ASU, Rakestraw led Colorado with nine total tackles (7 solo) while his fourth quarter interception kept CU's turnover streak alive in 2019 and also stopped in its tracks an Arizona State drive.

Colorado junior safety Derrion Rakestraw was the first Colorado Buffaloes player to have to rise to the demands of the "next man up" culture instilled by Mel Tucker in starting for the injured Aaron Maddox .

Rakestraw is the roommate of Maddox, whose position of starting strong safety now belongs to him. While obviously all of Maddox's teammates were vicariously hurt from watching him go down vs. Air Force with a sever leg laceration, Rakestraw, who lives with him, has gotten a front row seat to the immediate aftermath of the injury and Maddox's rehabilitation.

But neither of them are dwelling on the injury. In fact, Maddox has offered a helping hand to Rakestraw and then some.

“His support has been great," Rakestraw said. He’s always telling me things I can work on, things he sees on the field and giving me tips. I do the same thing for him while he’s out there so it’s definitely good to have that relationship. We watch film together together when we’re home and things like that — (Maddox) has been great.”

Maddox's help has been a boost but perhaps more so has been the longstanding culture instituted by Mel Tucker and his staff that blurs the line between starters and reserve players. Everyone nows the expectation of being ready to play when called upon.

"Coaches push us harder than we’ve ever been pushed so I feel like the more they do that, the more we’re going to be ready on game day no matter what, if we’re second string, third string — the next guy who comes in has to be ready," Rakestraw said.

With the Buffs midway through their bye week and already starting to prep for Arizona, which comes to Boulder for a Saturday, Oct. 5 showdown, Rakestraw said a goal for the team is not to let their foot off the gas.

“We’re not seeing this as a rest week. It’s more of a work week to get back to the basics," he said. "...We’re having a fall camp-type practice A lot of (focusing) on technique and basic fundamentals. We’re going hard — it’s not like we’re letting up at all.”