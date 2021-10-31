Poor offensive showing sinks Buffs in exhibition game at Nebraska, 82-67

For as ice cold as Colorado was Sunday in terms of shooting, Nebraska was the polar opposite, hitting 49% of its shots and 44% of its three-pointers en route to an 82-67 win over the Buffaloes.

Sophomore guard Nique Clifford moves with the basketball during Sunday's exhibition at Nebraska. Clifford scored 12 points in the loss. (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

CU, conversely, couldn’t buy a shot, as evidenced by the Buffs’ 28% (8-of-29) conversion rate in the first 20 minutes, which slightly improved by game’s end to 32% (23-of-71). The Huskers making it rain from all corners of the hardwood, combined with costly early turnovers as well as nonexistent offensive contributions from the likes of Evan Battey, Jabari Walker and Eli Parquet, who scored a combined 10 points on 3-of-21 shooting (Battey was 0-for-10, with Parquet failing to make any of his three shots) ensured that the Buffaloes would not be leaving Lincoln with a victory. Sunday’s charity exhibition, which benefits numerous organizations in the Lincoln area, a game and design that the Huskers will make their way to Boulder for next season, was looked forward to by Tad Boyle as a way to get his youthful roster experience in playing good competition in a hostile road environment. After the Buffs beat up on Division II powerhouse Colorado Mines earlier this week, they found a far more capable opponent Sunday in the Huskers. “Look, this is exactly what our team needed right now, to get smacked in the face like we did, and hopefully learn from it and do something about it as we move forward,” Boyle said after the loss. “That’s why we played this exhibition, to learn about ourselves...it was a good test for us, just to see where we’re at and we learned we’ve got a long ways to go, both defensively and offensively, in order to play big boy basketball.”

Freshman guard KJ Simpson battles for a loose ball (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Colorado trailed by as much as 22 Sunday, and although the Buffs managed to get their deficit down to 12 points a few times late in the second half, Nebraska kept things very much out of reach for the entirety of the game. Keeshawn Barthelemy scored the Buffs’ first six points of the game, but by the under-16 media timeout, Colorado was already in a hole, trailing, 11-6. While that did not exactly constitute an unmanageable deficit, such a deficit proved to be just around the corner for the Buffs, who coughed up six turnovers in about a three-minute span that Nebraska converted into three straight made three-pointers, which in turn gave the Huskers a 30-9 lead. “They were shooting it at a high clip and we talked about it before the game, that they have a lot of shooters,” sophomore guard Nique Clifford said. “A lot of their players are scorers — they can drive or shoot...We’ve got to be able to guard people who can shoot and drive. I think we have to do a better job of closing out and taking away three-pointers.” Clifford had a performance worthy of team MVP honors for the Buffs, as he shot 5-of-10 from the field and scored 12 points, which tied redshirt sophomore Keeshawn Barthelemy for the team lead. Clifford also chipped in eight rebounds, which tied senior Evan Battey for the team lead. It was a particularly brutal day of shooting for Battey, whose two second half free throws were all he had to show offensively to go along with his aforementioned shooting clip of 0-for-10.