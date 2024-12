It was a busy week for the Buffs as Colorado picked up eight transfer commitments, Travis Hunter won the Heisman and CU basketball continued to gear up for Big 12 play.

Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards break down this week's commitments, preview the Alamo Bowl matchup between CU and BYU, reflect on Travis Hunter's accomplishments and discuss hoops action over the past weekend.

Check out this episode of the CU Sports Report Podcast below: