PODCAST: Getting up to speed as the Buffs head into the final stretch

Colorado is 6-2 for the first time since 2016, and the Buffs have their sights set on a the program's first bowl game since 2020.

Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards are back for the latest episode of the CU Sports Report podcast, and this week they recap the win over Cincinnati and the Buffs' huge recruiting weekend plus catch up on some hoops as the men's and women's seasons begin next week!