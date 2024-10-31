PODCAST: Getting up to speed as the Buffs head into the final stretch

in other news
Intel: The latest following Julian Lewis' weekend visit to Colorado
Rivals national director Adam Gorney has the word on how the five-star quarterback's latest trip to Boulder went.
Takeaways: CU is bowl bound at 6-2 with its most wins since 2016
Colorado is bowl eligible for the first time since 2020 and has its most wins since 2016.
Four-star USC OT commit Carde Smith relishes 'amazing' visit to Colorado
The Buffs continue to make a push for the 2025 offensive tackle from Alabama with his latest trip.
Colorado breaks into AP Poll at No. 23 after win over Cincinnati
It is the first time the Buffs are among the top 25 since last September.
Everything Deion Sanders said after Colorado's win vs. Cincinnati
Full transcript of Deion Sanders' postgame press conference after the Buffs knocked off Cincinnati.
Colorado is 6-2 for the first time since 2016, and the Buffs have their sights set on a the program's first bowl game since 2020.
Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards are back for the latest episode of the CU Sports Report podcast, and this week they recap the win over Cincinnati and the Buffs' huge recruiting weekend plus catch up on some hoops as the men's and women's seasons begin next week!
