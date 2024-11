No. 20 Colorado now possesses a clear path to the Big 12 Championship after two big losses for No. 17 Iowa State and No. 19 Kansas State over the bye week.

Our Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards break down the Buffs' position to begin November, which includes earning a spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings, what they're watching for Colorado's matchup against Texas Tech, recruiting updates plus men's and women's hoops recaps.

