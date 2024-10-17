Advertisement

WATCH: Jason Phillips, Drelon Miller and Colton Hood talk after practice

The Buffs' WR coach discusses the changing shape of his room while the CU receiver and cornerback also spoke Wednesday.

 • Nicolette Edwards
Tuesday takeaways: Travis Hunter ready to go for CU against Arizona

The Buffs are slated to get their Heisman hopeful back as they look to return to the win column this week at Arizona.

 • Nicolette Edwards
Three-Point Stance: Colorado's recruiting shift

Rivals analyst John Garcia, Jr. discusses the renewed energy on the recuriting front for the Buffs this fall.

 • John Garcia Jr.
Colorado among teams working to flip four-star WR CJ Wiley

Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman tells you what he's hearing about the Buffs' pursuit of the Florida State commit.

 • Sam Spiegelman
WATCH: Deion Sanders and Colorado players talk after Tuesday's practice

Watch Tuesday's media sessions with Buffs head coach Deion Sanders, DL BJ Green, DB Shilo Sanders & WR LaJohntay Wester.

 • Nicolette Edwards

Published Oct 17, 2024
PODCAST: Colorado looking to get back on track against Arizona
Staff
CU Sports Report

Colorado couldn't quite close out the game against Kansas State last Saturday, but the Buffs have another opportunity at a conference victory this weekend against Arizona.

Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards break down the 31-28 loss to Kansas State, and assess CU's advantages against a banged up Arizona defense. Check out this week's episode of the CU Sports Report Podcast here:

