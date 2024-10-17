PODCAST: Colorado looking to get back on track against Arizona

in other news
WATCH: Jason Phillips, Drelon Miller and Colton Hood talk after practice
The Buffs' WR coach discusses the changing shape of his room while the CU receiver and cornerback also spoke Wednesday.
Tuesday takeaways: Travis Hunter ready to go for CU against Arizona
The Buffs are slated to get their Heisman hopeful back as they look to return to the win column this week at Arizona.
Three-Point Stance: Colorado's recruiting shift
Rivals analyst John Garcia, Jr. discusses the renewed energy on the recuriting front for the Buffs this fall.
Colorado among teams working to flip four-star WR CJ Wiley
Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman tells you what he's hearing about the Buffs' pursuit of the Florida State commit.
WATCH: Deion Sanders and Colorado players talk after Tuesday's practice
Watch Tuesday's media sessions with Buffs head coach Deion Sanders, DL BJ Green, DB Shilo Sanders & WR LaJohntay Wester.
Colorado couldn't quite close out the game against Kansas State last Saturday, but the Buffs have another opportunity at a conference victory this weekend against Arizona.
Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards break down the 31-28 loss to Kansas State, and assess CU's advantages against a banged up Arizona defense. Check out this week's episode of the CU Sports Report Podcast here:
