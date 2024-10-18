All-purpose freshman Drelon Miller catching on quickly at Colorado

in other news
Recruiting Rumor Mill: CU leaves 'big impression' on DT Christian Hudson
Rivals national director highlights the UCF commit's weekend trip to Boulder.
WATCH: Jason Phillips, Drelon Miller and Colton Hood talk after practice
The Buffs' WR coach discusses the changing shape of his room while the CU receiver and cornerback also spoke Wednesday.
Tuesday takeaways: Travis Hunter ready to go for CU against Arizona
The Buffs are slated to get their Heisman hopeful back as they look to return to the win column this week at Arizona.
Three-Point Stance: Colorado's recruiting shift
Rivals analyst John Garcia, Jr. discusses the renewed energy on the recuriting front for the Buffs this fall.
Colorado among teams working to flip four-star WR CJ Wiley
Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman tells you what he's hearing about the Buffs' pursuit of the Florida State commit.
Deion Sanders doesn’t recruit a lot of high school players, but the ones that he has brought in have been huge contributors at Colorado.
Jordan Seaton has been arguably the Buffs’ most consistent offensive lineman. Micah Welch was one of CU’s most effective backs before suffering a hamstring injury that has limited his workload in recent weeks.
The most versatile piece of them all may be Drelon Miller, who has played all over the field for the Colorado offense during the first six games of his college career. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur wasted no time getting Miller involved this season, as he touched the ball on the Buffs’ first two offensive snaps in the opener against North Dakota State.
Miller spent a lot of time early in the year playing running back, receiving touches both via handoff and in the passing game. Saturday against Kansas State, Miller went back to his “official” position, filling in at wide receiver in the midst of injuries to four of the Buffs’ top six wideouts. He excelled in that role as well, catching five passes for 27 yards.
“Honestly, coming here, I wanted to be used like a Deebo Samuel type of player,” Miller said. “Wherever I can get the ball at, I don’t care, just throw me the ball and give me some space to work. … I’m loving it. Knowing who’s out there with me, trusting the guys around me, I’m loving it.”
