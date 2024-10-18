All-purpose freshman Drelon Miller catching on quickly at Colorado

Deion Sanders doesn’t recruit a lot of high school players, but the ones that he has brought in have been huge contributors at Colorado.

Jordan Seaton has been arguably the Buffs’ most consistent offensive lineman. Micah Welch was one of CU’s most effective backs before suffering a hamstring injury that has limited his workload in recent weeks.

The most versatile piece of them all may be Drelon Miller, who has played all over the field for the Colorado offense during the first six games of his college career. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur wasted no time getting Miller involved this season, as he touched the ball on the Buffs’ first two offensive snaps in the opener against North Dakota State.