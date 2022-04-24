Player accountability to be key for CU in the month of May

Now that spring ball now officially in the rearview mirror for Colorado, it'll be a quiet month of May, with no organized team activities taking place in Boulder.

Saturday's Spring Showcase at Folsom Field was the 15th and final practice for Colorado. From here, coaches will turn their attention to the current recruiting evaluation period, which runs through the end of May. For CU's players, final exams for the Spring 2022 semester are nearing and many, once their classwork is done, will return home leading into the Buffs' regrouping in early June to begin preparing for fall camp. Karl Dorrell appeared pleased with his team's progress this spring and hopes the Buffs can hit the ground running this summer. “I like how our team has matured at this point," Dorrell said. "They’re learning how to be a team. They’re learning how to compete against each other and compete against each other. Those steps of progress are really important to me. I think we can really build off those things in the summer.”