Player accountability to be key for CU in the month of May
Now that spring ball now officially in the rearview mirror for Colorado, it'll be a quiet month of May, with no organized team activities taking place in Boulder.
Saturday's Spring Showcase at Folsom Field was the 15th and final practice for Colorado.
From here, coaches will turn their attention to the current recruiting evaluation period, which runs through the end of May.
For CU's players, final exams for the Spring 2022 semester are nearing and many, once their classwork is done, will return home leading into the Buffs' regrouping in early June to begin preparing for fall camp.
Karl Dorrell appeared pleased with his team's progress this spring and hopes the Buffs can hit the ground running this summer.
“I like how our team has matured at this point," Dorrell said. "They’re learning how to be a team. They’re learning how to compete against each other and compete against each other. Those steps of progress are really important to me. I think we can really build off those things in the summer.”
While Dorrell liked the way the Buffs went about completing their spring practices over the last several weeks, player accountability will be of much import over the next month.
Sophomore quarterback Brendon Lewis said that player-run practices help foster a culture of accountability.
“Quarterbacks usually lead it and defensive leaders lead their units," Lewis said. "We do that all the time, so that’s good.”
The way Dorrell sees it, maintaining as robust of a physical regimen possible will be critical for Colorado's players over the next month or so.
With many players stepping away from Boulder and the day-by-day program of Shannon Turley, it'll be on them to stay in shape leading into June.
“What I told them for May is that they’re going to get this break, but they’ve got to stay in relatively good shape," Dorrell said. "They know from our strength program, how to implement some of those things when they go home. So, we’ve got to come back with being in decent enough shape to start off where we left off when we come back in June.
"That’s the key and they all agreed to it. They’re going to keep each other accountable, and we’re just going to keep working and keep building on the process that we make.”