Piecing together a depth chart at TE is a major fall camp priority for CU

At first glance, Colorado's 10 tight ends on roster currently competing in fall camp would suggest the Buffaloes are pretty deep at the position. However, only two of the bunch, junior Brady Russell and senior Matt Lynch, boast significant playing experience. Other than them, the Buffs have five freshmen, a pair of walk-ons in Nico Magri and C.J. Schmanski as well as junior Jared Poplawski, who has been prevented form seeing the field since 2017 due to multiple injuries.

Freshman tight end Caleb Fauria and senior tight end Matt Lynch during a fall camp practice last week (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Russell, a starter for the Buffaloes since the 2018 season, undoubtedly represents the most game-tested tight end the Buffs have on roster. While he saw his 2020 season come to an end following an injury in week two at Stanford, Karl Dorrell recently listed him at 100% health. Lynch also was hampered by injuries last year, going down the same game that Russell did. By the time of Colorado's game against San Diego State, Schmanski was atop the depth chart at tight end. “That hurt us last year when we lost our tight ends," Darrin Chiaverini said. "Not only did we lose Brady but we lost Matt. We lost both of them in two games so it got hard down the stretch trying to manufacture some 11-personnel throwing game because (opposing defenses) knew we weren't throwing to the tight ends." Heading into this fall, the Buffs are in better shape at tight end in terms of strict numbers. Austin Smith and Erik Olsen represent the true freshman additions the Buffs brought in at tight end, while Caleb Fauria and Louis Passarello enter their second year with the program. As a quick note, both Smith and Lynch have been hampered by injuries thus far into camp, with Smith not participating in any full practices yet, per Dorrell. All of that said, for position coach Bryan Cook, getting his young bucks up to speed has been significant on his fall camp to-do list. Fauria and Olsen in particular have made strides over the summer. “I’ve been pleased with both," Cook said. "In spring practice, they were both wide-eyed and figuring out what to do, so they didn’t play with a lot of confidence. Now you’re starting to see their ability because they’re more confident in what they’re doing." "I think they’re starting to get a grasp of technique and the details of things, so it’s fun — you see progression every day with those young kids.”

Junior tight end Brady Russell is back to 100% health currently within CU's fall camp (Courtesy of CU athletics)