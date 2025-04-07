Published Apr 7, 2025
PHOTOS: See our best shots from Colorado's pro day
Nigel Amstock  •  CUSportsReport
Photographer
Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders put on a show at the "We Ain't Hard 2 Find" pro day workout on April 4 alongside 14 other draft-eligible Buffs.

Check out all the shots from CU Sports Report's Nigel Amstock from the showcase: