PHOTOS: Scenes from the Buffs' Exhibition victory over Pomona-Pitzer

All-purpose freshman Drelon Miller catching on quickly at Colorado
Drelon Miller is another freshman competing early in his career for the Buffs under Deion Sanders.
Scouting the opponent: Colorado seeks bounce-back showing against Arizona
Everything you need to know about the matchup between Colorado and Arizona on Saturday.
PODCAST: Colorado looking to get back on track against Arizona
Watch the CU Sports Report Podcast with a Kansas State recap and a preview of the Buffs' trip to Arizona.
CU star Travis Hunter weighs in on Heisman race against Ashton Jeanty
The Buffs' star recently made his Heisman candidacy pitch compared to the Boise State running back.
Ohio State DE commit London Merritt takes Colorado visit
Rivals national director Adam Gorney provides his thoughts on the Ohio State commit's recent trip to Boulder.
