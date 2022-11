Colorado got off to a confident start to the basketball season, rolling to an 82-66 win over UC Riverside on Monday.

J'Vonne Hadley led the Buffaloes with 16 points and 8 rebounds, while KJ Simpson scored 14 while Tristan da Silva and Jalen Gabbidon scored 12 points each.

Check out CU Sports Report photographer Nigel Amstock's best shots from the game.