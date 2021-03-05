CUSportsNation - PHOTO GALLERY: Wright IV elevates Buffs over ASU in regular season finale

Senior point guard McKinley Wright IV, in his final game at the CU Events Center in Boulder, scored 24 points in the Buffaloes' 75-61 victory over Arizona State.

The Buffs finish the regular season with a 20-7 (14-6 Pac-12) overall record, good for the 12th 20-win campaign in program history and the eighth under current head coach Tad Boyle.

Below is a photo gallery from the game as CU turns its attention to the Pac-12 Tournament.