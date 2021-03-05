 CUSportsNation - PHOTO GALLERY: Wright IV elevates Buffs over ASU in regular season finale
PHOTO GALLERY: Wright IV elevates Buffs over ASU in regular season finale

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Senior point guard McKinley Wright IV, in his final game at the CU Events Center in Boulder, scored 24 points in the Buffaloes' 75-61 victory over Arizona State.

The Buffs finish the regular season with a 20-7 (14-6 Pac-12) overall record, good for the 12th 20-win campaign in program history and the eighth under current head coach Tad Boyle.

Below is a photo gallery from the game as CU turns its attention to the Pac-12 Tournament.


