CUSportsNation - PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado handles business against No. 17 Oregon in 79-72 win

{{ timeAgo('2021-01-08 10:34:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado handles business against No. 17 Oregon in 79-72 win

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU

Last night at the CU Events Center, Colorado (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12) picked up its first Top 25 win of the season, defeating league foe and 17th-ranked Oregon, 79-72.

McKinley Wright IV (21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) and Evan Battey (12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) contributed double-doubles in the win while Jeriah Horne contributed 17 points and six boards.

Below is a photo gallery from the night's action.

All game photographs are courtesy of Nigel Amstock, lead visuals editor at the CU Independent.

Evan Battey, Jeriah Horne and Eli Parquet celebrate their defeat of Oregon on Thursday
Evan Battey, Jeriah Horne and Eli Parquet celebrate their defeat of Oregon on Thursday (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

