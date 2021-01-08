CUSportsNation - PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado handles business against No. 17 Oregon in 79-72 win

Last night at the CU Events Center, Colorado (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12) picked up its first Top 25 win of the season, defeating league foe and 17th-ranked Oregon, 79-72.

McKinley Wright IV (21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) and Evan Battey (12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) contributed double-doubles in the win while Jeriah Horne contributed 17 points and six boards.

Below is a photo gallery from the night's action.

All game photographs are courtesy of Nigel Amstock, lead visuals editor at the CU Independent.