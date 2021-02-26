CUSportsNation - PHOTO GALLERY: Buffs take down No. 19 Southern Cal

On Thursday night, Colorado chalked up an all-around solid win over No. 19 USC, defeating the Trojans, 80-62. McKinley Wright IV dished out a career-high 14 assists and scored 15 points while Jeriah Horne led all scorers with 24 points and also contributed a double-double with 11 boards.

Below is a photo gallery from the night's action.

All photos are courtesy of Casey Paul.