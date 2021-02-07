CUSportsNation - PHOTO GALLERY: Buffs rally behind Evan Battey to beat Arizona, 82-79

On Saturday night, Colorado posted a key 82-79 win over Pac-12 foe Arizona in dramatic fashion. Once up by 17 in the first half, the Buffs found themselves trailing with about three minutes to play in the game.

Behind Evan Battey's career-high 21 points, which included four critical free throws he made in the final 15 seconds, the Buffaloes hung on to win.

All photographs are courtesy of Nigel Amstock, Rivals.com. Nigel is also a lead visuals editor at the CU Independent, the University of Colorado's student-run news publication.