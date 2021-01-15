CUSportsNation - PHOTO GALLERY: Action shots from a historic day at the CU Events Center

Colorado took down Cal, 89-60, in convincing fashion Thursday afternoon at the CU Events Center. It turned out to be a historic day, as senior point guard McKinley Wright IV, along with setting a new career-high in assists with 12 during the game, also broke Colorado's 37-year-old program record for total assists, surpassing the 562 that Jay Humphries had between 1980-1984.

Wright IV currently has 573 assists under his belt at Colorado. Below is a photo gallery of Thursday's action.

All game photos are courtesy of Nigel Amstock of CUSportsNation.com/Rivals