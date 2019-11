On Saturday night at the CU Events Center in Boulder, No. 25 Colorado (2-0) defeated San Diego (2-3), 71-53, in the 2019-20 home opener. The Buffs were led by D'Shawn Schwartz, who scored 15, Tyler Bey, who had a double double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, and McKinley Wright IV and Lucas Siewert, who both added 11.

Below is a collage of action photos from the win.

***Pictures courtesy of Nigel Amstock and the CU Independent