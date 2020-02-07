The No. 24-ranked Colorado Buffaloes defeated Cal Berkeley, 71-65, in a close affair Thursday evening in Boulder. Tyler Bey recorded his eighth double-double of the season, scoring 21 points and securing 10 rebounds. Enjoy a photo collage featuring highlight shots from the night's action.

All photos are courtesy of Nigel Amstock and the CU Independent. Nigel is a senior at CU Boulder studying international affairs and is a lead visuals editor with the CUI, Colorado's student-run news outlet.