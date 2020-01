On Thursday night on the road in Los Angeles, Calif., the No. 20-ranked Buffaloes fell to UCLA, 72-68 at the Pauley Pavilion. Here are some prime action shots from the game, courtesy of Rivals guest photographer Nigel Amstock.

Nigel Amstock is the lead visuals editor at the CU Independent, the University of Colorado's student-run news outlet. Nigel is a senior at CU Boulder studying international affairs.