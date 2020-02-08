Colorado (19-5, 8-3 Pac-12) overcame a 16-point second half deficit to Stanford Saturday at the CU Events Center, coming back and winning by a score of 81-74.

Here are some action shots of the night's action, courtesy of Nigel Amstock and the CU Independent.

Nigel Amstock is a senior international affairs major at CU Boulder. Additionally, he serves as lead visuals editor at the CU Independent, Colorado's student-run news outlet.