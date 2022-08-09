After almost 15 years of coaching both professional and collegiate ball, Phil McGeoghan has developed a thoughtful and meticulous approach to his craft.

A style that has been influenced by a significant array of relationships and mentors that come along while spending that much time in the sport.

Colorado's new WRs coach worked for three different college programs on the East Coast and three NFL franchises. Now, McGeoghan embarks on a fresh challenge with the Buffs, hoping to share all that insight and perspective he's collected over the years with his players to maximize the receiving corps and the offense as a whole.

“When I talk to [Mike] Sanford and I share with Clay Patterson what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it, it’s just in my perspective,” McGeoghan said. “A lot of the stuff I didn’t create, it’s learned from Ken Whisenhunt or Phil Rivers, at my last stop, Mike Sherman before that and Joe Philbin. The experience of being in those positions and being in some of those rooms, where there's so much intellectual talent from a coaching standpoint, and players as well because you can learn from your players as much as you can learn from the other coaches if you have the humility to listen to your players and try to have answers for them but also take their input.

"So just being in those chairs for as long as I've been as a receiver coach, I'm able to maybe avert some of the disasters that may be impending.”

From Maine to South Florida to the Miami Dolphins, returning to the college ranks at East Carolina, and back again to the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers, McGeoghan has honed his techniques.

Specifically on game days, he tries to keep his composure and confidence around players allowing them to emulate those same feelings and alleviate pre-game anxieties.

To that end, McGeoghan referenced Colorado coach Karl Dorrell’s calm demeanor when he played with the 2001-02 Denver Broncos. Dorrell was his position coach.