Phil McGeoghan outlines his approach to developing & recruiting players
In his introductory meeting with media on Wednesday, as part of the Buffaloes' second signing day coverage, new wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan did not stumble in coming off as fearless and direct.
McGeoghan, 42, was the final assistant to join Karl Dorrell's 2022 staff, as his hiring was announced back on Jan. 18.
His hit-the-ground-running approach to the recruiting trail became evident not even a full day later, when, by Jan. 19, he had already issued a plethora of offers to some of the top-ranked wide receiver prospects within the Class of 2023.
As he already appears to be quite comfortable with respect to recruiting, McGeoghan took time Wednesday to outline his philosophy when it comes to going after prospective future Buffs.
"We’re not going to back down to anybody in recruiting at the receiver position — I can tell you that right now," he said. "If you’re a top-talented wide receiver and you’re a 2023, I’m going to be on you to come here. That’s just the reality of what it is. I feel very confident in my ability to develop wide receivers."
Four-stars Carnell Tate, Omarion Miller and Adarius Redmond were all on the receiving end of offers out of the gate via McGeoghan and the overall list of players he's offered has grown considerably since Jan 19.
For McGeoghan, there is far more that goes into the recruiting process than looking for physical tools.
“Recruiting is kind of an interesting word for me," he said. "I think it’s more about identifying and then connecting — that’s kind of definition for me."
Sure, a player's 40-yard dash time, route-running abilities, burst from the line of scrimmage, hands — all of the above are highly important skills that McGeoghan is keeping his eye out for.
"There’s more to it than that," McGeoghan said. "There’s learning what motivates this person? Do they love football? Are they eager to learn or are they just doing it because they’re very good at it and this is an opportunity for them to play college football and enjoy all of the trimmings that go with being a collegiate student-athlete at this level?"
"I think you really have to identify and then you have to investigate."
As far as his own track record is concerned, McGeoghan has more than a few examples of elite receivers he's coached that he can point to for credibility purposes among current players and recruits alike.
McGeoghan coached Jarvis Landry and Brian Hartline to 1,000-yard campaigns during his time with the Miami Dolphins (2012-2015) and in 2016, when he returned to the college ranks for a job at East Carolina, he helped Zay Jones lead the NCAA in receptions (158) and yards (1,746).
Not to mention, McGeoghan oversaw the development of both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams during his tenure with the L.A. Chargers (2018-20).
All of his prior experience comes full circle when addressing current players and recruits alike.
The point? No one achieves collegiate All-American honors, is named first-team All-Pro in the NFL, or let alone succeeds in life off the gridiron without some good old-fashioned hard work.
"This isn’t going to be a country club," he said. "We’re going to work and I want guys who want to work, improve and have a burning desire to be great, compete, go to class and get a degree and be good young men. We’re going to learn a lot of life lessons, not just about the route depth on a comeback."
"...I want guys who want to be better men, sons — eventually husbands and fathers — those are the things that we’re trying to get done in the wide receivers room.”