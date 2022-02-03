Phil McGeoghan outlines his approach to developing & recruiting players

In his introductory meeting with media on Wednesday, as part of the Buffaloes' second signing day coverage, new wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan did not stumble in coming off as fearless and direct.

McGeoghan, 42, was the final assistant to join Karl Dorrell's 2022 staff, as his hiring was announced back on Jan. 18.

His hit-the-ground-running approach to the recruiting trail became evident not even a full day later, when, by Jan. 19, he had already issued a plethora of offers to some of the top-ranked wide receiver prospects within the Class of 2023.

As he already appears to be quite comfortable with respect to recruiting, McGeoghan took time Wednesday to outline his philosophy when it comes to going after prospective future Buffs.

"We’re not going to back down to anybody in recruiting at the receiver position — I can tell you that right now," he said. "If you’re a top-talented wide receiver and you’re a 2023, I’m going to be on you to come here. That’s just the reality of what it is. I feel very confident in my ability to develop wide receivers."

Four-stars Carnell Tate, Omarion Miller and Adarius Redmond were all on the receiving end of offers out of the gate via McGeoghan and the overall list of players he's offered has grown considerably since Jan 19.

For McGeoghan, there is far more that goes into the recruiting process than looking for physical tools.

“Recruiting is kind of an interesting word for me," he said. "I think it’s more about identifying and then connecting — that’s kind of definition for me."