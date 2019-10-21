News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 20:48:39 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF Report Card: Derrion Rakestraw's impressive outing vs. WSU

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU
Editor

Colorado strong safety Derrion Rakestraw accumulated the highest PFF grades of the year on an individual level while also earning a report card that boasted team and season-best grades in more than...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}