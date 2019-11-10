PFF Report Card: Colorado's offensive grades vs. Stanford
The Pro Football Focus weekly grades are in. Below is a look at how Colorado's offensive players fared in the Buffs' recent 16-13 Homecoming win over the Stanford Cardinal by position group.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news