PFF Report Card: Colorado's offense vs. Washington's defense
Pro Football Focus has submitted its grades in the aftermath of the Colorado v. Washington game. Here's how the Buffs fared individually on offense.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news