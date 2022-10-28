It's an interim head coaching matchup heading into the weekend -- how has Shaun Aguano improved the program?

Rabino: "A 1-3 record can certainly give the appearance of Shaun Aguano not doing a good job. But to say that he had a big mess to clean up when got promoted would be a gross understatement. I do like how he brought a lot of accountability that was missing into the program. His sense of Ohana, which means family in Hawaiian (Aguano hails from Kauai), is a sentiment I feel players have really bought into, and the tempo and aggressiveness of this team in practices and on game day have increased week by week. It's a shame that ASU did not come away with a victory in a very winnable game at Stanford because a 2-2 mark would look a whole lot better. A big change is coming this week in the Colorado game where he's actually going to take the play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas, who has done a poor job in that department, and also a quarterback change is likely to take place from starter Emory Jones to Trenton Bourguet, who replaced the injured Jones against then-No. 21 Washington and led the Sun Devils to a dramatic win. All in all, I do like the direction that he's taking this program in. It's not a blockbuster change, but he's really employing some of the little things that have and will probably continue to make a difference."

Did you anticipate the Herm Edwards firing coming out of the Eastern Michigan game or did it come as a surprise?