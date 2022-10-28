Perspective from the other side: ASU insider Hod Rabino on matchup with CU
While the CU Sports Report team has provided the latest on Colorado all week, we turn to Arizona State insider Hod Rabino, the publisher of Devils Digest, for more insight on the Sun Devils as they visit this weekend.
It's an interim head coaching matchup heading into the weekend -- how has Shaun Aguano improved the program?
Rabino: "A 1-3 record can certainly give the appearance of Shaun Aguano not doing a good job. But to say that he had a big mess to clean up when got promoted would be a gross understatement. I do like how he brought a lot of accountability that was missing into the program. His sense of Ohana, which means family in Hawaiian (Aguano hails from Kauai), is a sentiment I feel players have really bought into, and the tempo and aggressiveness of this team in practices and on game day have increased week by week. It's a shame that ASU did not come away with a victory in a very winnable game at Stanford because a 2-2 mark would look a whole lot better. A big change is coming this week in the Colorado game where he's actually going to take the play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas, who has done a poor job in that department, and also a quarterback change is likely to take place from starter Emory Jones to Trenton Bourguet, who replaced the injured Jones against then-No. 21 Washington and led the Sun Devils to a dramatic win. All in all, I do like the direction that he's taking this program in. It's not a blockbuster change, but he's really employing some of the little things that have and will probably continue to make a difference."
Did you anticipate the Herm Edwards firing coming out of the Eastern Michigan game or did it come as a surprise?
