Personnel updates: Nate Landman, Dimitri Stanley & Ashaad Clayton

Landman, who has started all seven of Colorado's games in 2021 since returning to CU for another year despite rupturing his Achilles against Utah last December.

His presence on the Buffs' defense has been clear, as he currently leads the team in a plethora of statistical categories, including: total tackles (71), solo tackles (52), tackles for zero yards (nine), third down stops (seven) and pass breakups (four).

After getting dinged up last weekend at California, Dorrell revealed that Landman won't be healthy enough to play this Saturday at No. 7 Oregon.

“He’s likely out because he’s pretty sore," Dorrell said. "He’s out right now. We’re hopeful he’ll get a chance to bounce back but he’s not going to be able to play this week.”

Colorado's injured players list may also include Stanley, who thus far has 10 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on the year.

Stanley went through warmups last week at Cal but did not end up playing.

“He’s making progress but he’s still not 100%," Dorrell said. "It’ll be a gametime decision in regards to where he’s at.”