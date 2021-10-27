Personnel updates: Nate Landman, Dimitri Stanley & Ashaad Clayton
On Wednesday, Karl Dorrell gave a personnel update on senior linebacker Nate Landman, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dimitri Stanley and freshman running back Ashaad Clayton.
Landman, who has started all seven of Colorado's games in 2021 since returning to CU for another year despite rupturing his Achilles against Utah last December.
His presence on the Buffs' defense has been clear, as he currently leads the team in a plethora of statistical categories, including: total tackles (71), solo tackles (52), tackles for zero yards (nine), third down stops (seven) and pass breakups (four).
After getting dinged up last weekend at California, Dorrell revealed that Landman won't be healthy enough to play this Saturday at No. 7 Oregon.
“He’s likely out because he’s pretty sore," Dorrell said. "He’s out right now. We’re hopeful he’ll get a chance to bounce back but he’s not going to be able to play this week.”
Colorado's injured players list may also include Stanley, who thus far has 10 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on the year.
Stanley went through warmups last week at Cal but did not end up playing.
“He’s making progress but he’s still not 100%," Dorrell said. "It’ll be a gametime decision in regards to where he’s at.”
Redshirt could be in the cards for injured freshman tailback Ashaad Clayton...
The former four-star Class of 2020 signee has rushed the ball 20 times for 91 yards and a touchdown in his appearances this season.
Clayton, who underwent a "minor procedure" recently (Hagan hinted at it being on his knee), has played in four games so far this year, the NCAA limit before Clayton or any player would prospectively forfeit the ability to take a redshirt in 2021.
He has not dressed for the Buffaloes since their Sept. 25 game on the road at Arizona State.
While Dorrell admitted he has not spoken directly to Clayton about things, he noted that Clayton taking a redshirt was something he'd considered.
“I haven’t talked to him specifically about it but that’s kind of what I’m thinking about it anyway," Dorrell said. "He had a minor procedure, so he’s on the way back from that — those are thoughts, but that’s not the first thing on my mind right now.”
Looking at Colorado's tailbacks room, Clayton had been fighting to play third fiddle even with healthy, with reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard and veteran Alex Fontenot seeing the lion's share of handoffs.
In his absence, Deion Smith, who returned to action this spring after suffering an ACL tear last September, has stepped into Colorado's three-man rotation at tailback.
It is of Hagan's opinion that Clayton preserve a year of eligibility by redshirting.
“I don’t know what him and coach (Dorrell) talked about but I haven’t had that conversation," Hagan said. "That’s above my pay grade. I roll with the punches, but I think at this point in time it would probably be wise to shut him down, let him get healthy and get him ready for spring ball."