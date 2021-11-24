Pennsylvania edge DaKendrick Daniels sets Christmas commitment date

The Buffaloes and Central Michigan are the two programs he's considering the most as his decision day inches closer.

Daniels, son of former Philadelphia Eagles assistant defensive line coach Phillip Daniels, had a relationship with CU's Chris Wilson prior to the Buffs recruiting him, seeing as Wilson and his father won Super Bowl LII rings together overseeing the Eagles' d-line in 2017.

Since Daniels was offered by the Buffaloes over the summer, Wilson has been aided on the recruiting trail by OLBs coach Brian Michalowski, who envisions the Pennsylvania native as a hybrid edge, were he to choose Colorado.

“It’s been great," he said. "Speaking about coach 'B-Mike,' he’ll send me some clips from practice or some stuff that can help me use it in my game in high school — he sends me a lot of coaching tips or things I can use. Small stuff like that just shows me how much they care about me as a person and a football player."

With just over a month remaining until he is set to announce where he'll be heading for college, Daniels has a blueprint in mind for how he'll eventually come to that conclusion.

While Colorado and Central Michigan remain the primary options he's considering, Daniels also holds offers from Fordham and Valparaiso, while a number of other programs, FBS and FCS, remain in communication with him, albeit without having offered.

“For right now, the two schools I’m trying to lock in on are Central Michigan and Colorado," he said. "I’m still trying to somewhat focus on some of the FCS offers I have, but I’m pretty sure the next decision I’ll make before my commitment decision is probably if I want to go the FCS route or the FBS route."

"For right now, those two teams, offer-wise, are the two I’m focusing in on.”