After holding head coach, coordinating and other coaching positions in the NFL, Pat Shurmur is getting acclimated as Colorado’s new quality control analyst.

Head coach Deion Sanders’ playing style and swagger during his days in the NFL never went unnoticed and Shurmur certainly noticed as he started his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1999. Sanders’ production and personality on the field was something that Shurmur recognized early on and many years later Shurmur is experiencing those qualities in a new format.

“I believe in Coach Prime and I believe in him as a man,” Shurmur said. "I remember [him] as a player. I was coaching in the league when he was playing. I remember he was one of the best players of all time. I believe in his competitive spirit and I was given an opportunity to come work and I jumped at it.”

Shurmur previously served as the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator (2020-2021) and the New York Giants head coach (2018-2019) prior to that. However, after working almost 24 years in the NFL and having roots in Denver, Shurmur decided to pursue a new position that, one, he wanted, but two, would keep him close to his family.

“I took this year, there were some family events, a couple of weddings,” Shurmur said. “We had a couple surgeries in the family. I wanted to be fully there for so I made the effort this year to do that. Last 25 years of coaching, it really goes unsaid, but we're not always around and so it gave me a year to be around. I was really thankful for that.